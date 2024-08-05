FAA Safety Inspectors To Get $5,000 Contract Bonus

Unionized workers in the FAA's Flight Standards and Aircraft Certification organizations will be getting a $5,000 cash bonus and be allowed to continue spending only two days a week in the office. According to Federal News Network, negotiators for the 11,000 members of the Professional Aviation Safety Specialists union said this week they've reached a tentative deal with the FAA after two years of negotiations. It has yet to be ratified and will also have to go through a legal review to make sure it fits within federal labor relations rules, but PASS President Dave Spero told the Federal News Network he expects the process to lead to a final deal.