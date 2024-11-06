FAA Seeks Input On UAS Integration Issues

The FAA’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Integration Office issued a request for information (RFI) this week to industry stakeholders seeking their input on research areas pertinent to technologies related to UAS and advanced air mobility (AAM). The goal is to explore methods for integrating new technologies into the National Airspace System (NAS).

Officials said, “Ongoing research will help the FAA develop a framework for assessing and integrating these new technologies, enabling strategic planning and data-driven decision-making for future rulemaking, policy, certification, and operational considerations.” One of the areas of interest is beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) operations and involves study of command-and-control link technology to ensure reliable connectivity between operators and UAS.

Other technologies to be explored include artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Also on the exploration docket are infrastructure requirements such as potential needs involving airports, droneports and vertiports. Finally, the RFI asks for input on risks posed by hazardous materials carried on UAS, including materials related to both cargo and power sources.