FAA Sets New Record For Commercial Launch Licenses

On Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced it has set a new record, overseeing 148 licensed space operations in Fiscal Year 2024—a 30 percent jump from last year.

The agency also forecasted that the number of commercial space operations could more than double by 2028, signaling unprecedented growth in the sector.

To keep pace with this rapid expansion, the FAA is creating an Aerospace Rulemaking Committee to modernize its licensing regulations. The committee, comprising industry experts and academics, will tackle everything from flight safety to compliance standards, with recommendations expected by late summer 2025.

According to the FAA, just a decade ago, in 2015, the organization licensed only 14 operations. This year’s 148 launches represent a 900 percent increase. The FAA says its Office of Commercial Space Transportation continues to refine its internal processes and policies, and has significantly increased its staff to the largest size in its 40-year history.