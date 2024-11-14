NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

FAA Sets New Record For Commercial Launch Licenses

The FAA announced a record 148 licensed space operations in Fiscal Year 2024, marking a 30% increase from last year.

On Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced it has set a new record, overseeing 148 licensed space operations in Fiscal Year 2024—a 30 percent jump from last year.

 The agency also forecasted that the number of commercial space operations could more than double by 2028, signaling unprecedented growth in the sector.

To keep pace with this rapid expansion, the FAA is creating an Aerospace Rulemaking Committee to modernize its licensing regulations. The committee, comprising industry experts and academics, will tackle everything from flight safety to compliance standards, with recommendations expected by late summer 2025.

According to the FAA, just a decade ago, in 2015, the organization licensed only 14 operations. This year’s 148 launches represent a 900 percent increase. The FAA says its Office of Commercial Space Transportation continues to refine its internal processes and policies, and has significantly increased its staff to the largest size in its 40-year history.

"The FAA is committed to enabling the success of the U.S. commercial space transportation industry, ensuring the U.S. remains the preeminent commercial space country of choice and maintaining the industry’s strong safety record," wrote FAA officials in a Nov. 14 statement. "Reaching a license approval in a timely and efficient manner is central to achieving these outcomes and requires a partnership between the FAA and the industry."

