USAF F-35 Crashes In Alaska: Pilot Safe

The U.S. Air Force continues to investigate what caused the crash of an F-35A fighter on a training mission at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska yesterday. The pilot ejected safely, but the aircraft was completely destroyed in a fiery impact, described as “significant aircraft damage” in a statement from the 354 th Fighter Wing public affairs office.

News video shows the aircraft spiraling downward in with the landing gear extended. The pilot’s parachute is visible in the frame. The aircraft hit the ground on airport property, and no one was injured on the ground. The accident occurred at approximately 9:49 pm local time. The Air Force said, “The pilot is safe and has been transported to Bassett Army Hospital for further evaluation.” Colonel Paul Townsend, commander of the 354th Fighter Wing, said, “Our people are our most important resource, and we are committed in ensuring their safety and security. I can assure you the United States Air Force will conduct a thorough investigation in hopes to minimize the chances of such occurrences from happening again.”