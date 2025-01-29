NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

USAF F-35 Crashes In Alaska: Pilot Safe

F-35 destroyed in training session mishap

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

Screenshot from news video

The U.S. Air Force continues to investigate what caused the crash of an F-35A fighter on a training mission at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska yesterday. The pilot ejected safely, but the aircraft was completely destroyed in a fiery impact, described as “significant aircraft damage” in a statement from the 354th Fighter Wing public affairs office.

News video shows the aircraft spiraling downward in with the landing gear extended. The pilot’s parachute is visible in the frame. The aircraft hit the ground on airport property, and no one was injured on the ground. The accident occurred at approximately 9:49 pm local time. The Air Force said, “The pilot is safe and has been transported to Bassett Army Hospital for further evaluation.” Colonel Paul Townsend, commander of the 354th Fighter Wing, said, “Our people are our most important resource, and we are committed in ensuring their safety and security. I can assure you the United States Air Force will conduct a thorough investigation in hopes to minimize the chances of such occurrences from happening again.”

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
Related Stories
67 People Involved In Collision Between CRJ700, Army Blackhawk Helicopter In Washington
Aviation News67 People Involved In Collision Between CRJ700, Army Blackhawk Helicopter In WashingtonRuss Niles
Orlando Authority Delays ADS-B-Derived Landing Fees
Aviation NewsOrlando Authority Delays ADS-B-Derived Landing FeesMark Phelps
White House Addresses NJ Drone ‘Mystery’
Aviation NewsWhite House Addresses NJ Drone ‘Mystery’Mark Phelps
Bedminster, NJ Airport Reiterates Need For TFR Relief
Aviation NewsBedminster, NJ Airport Reiterates Need For TFR ReliefMark Phelps
More Pentagon Money For 6th-Gen Fighter Engine
Aviation NewsMore Pentagon Money For 6th-Gen Fighter EngineMark Phelps
Duffy Confirmed As Transportation Secretary
Aviation NewsDuffy Confirmed As Transportation SecretaryMark Phelps