GAMI STC Giveaways Celebrate G100UL At Reid-Hillview

General Aviation Modifications Inc. (GAMI) is celebrating the availability of its Supplemental Type Certificate (STC)-approved G100UL unleaded aviation gasoline at the Reid-Hillview Airport (KRHV) in Santa Clara County, California, with some limited-time financial incentives for aircraft operators. GAMI announced the incentives today.

Aircraft owners/operators based at either KRHV or San Martin Airport (E18), who purchase the GAMI STC before midnight November 1, will receive a full refund for the STC cost. On top of that, GAMI will sponsor a licensed aviation technician with Inspection Authorization (IA) onsite at KRHV on Saturday, November 2, to sign off the FAA-required Form 337 for the STC at no charge to the aircraft owners. They must appear in person at the G100UL rollout ceremony that day from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm local time.

GAMI has not forgotten those “early adopters” who have already bought and paid for their STC. They will receive a credit voucher for 50 gallons of G100UL avgas at KRHV. “The voucher must be used by November 23, 2024,” according to GAMI.

There is a complex set of requirements to participate. From the GAMI announcement: “You need to do the following 3 things: 1. Send an email to KRHV@G100UL.com stating your intention to participate and approximately what time on Saturday you would like to be there to have the IA sign off your paperwork. Please put your tail number in the subject line! 2. Go to https://stc.G100UL.com and purchase the STC for your aircraft. Your STC and pre-filled Form 337 paperwork will be emailed to you within minutes. You will need the N-number and the engine serial number(s) to complete the online purchase of the STCs. 3. Arrive at KRHV on Saturday, November 2nd at or around the time you designated in your email. Please bring your printed copies of your downloaded Form 337 and other paperwork with you.”