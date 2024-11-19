Beta Technologies Flies First Production Alia CTOL

Vermont-based Beta Technologies has announced the completion and initial test flight of its first production Alia conventional takeoff and landing (CTOL) aircraft last week. It’s the first all-electric aircraft built on Beta’s new-build production line in South Burlington, Vermont. The company also plans a vertical takeoff (VTOL) version of the Alia.

Beta CEO, Founder and test pilot Kyle Clark was at the controls for the first flight. Tests included a climb to 7,000 feet, handling-qualities evaluation, stability and control trials, and initial airspeed expansion followed by several approaches and a “normal landing.” The November 13 flight lasted almost one hour and came approximately one year after the 200,000-square-foot production facility opened.

The learning curve associated with the test aircraft includes significant progress on the production side. Clark said, “We learned a lot from this first production build. We weren’t just building an aircraft company, we were building and refining a system to build high-quality aircraft efficiently. This first build allowed the team to collect data and insight on manufacturing labor, tooling design, processes, yields and sequences, all of which are being used to refine our production systems.”