Flexjet Achieves SMS Status Ahead Of 2027 Deadline

On Wednesday, fractional jet operator Flexjet, announced it has achieved full compliance with the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA’s) new Safety Management System (SMS) requirements.

Under 14 CFR Part 5, the FAA is requiring certain certificate holders and commercial air tour operators to establish and implement SMS by May 2027. The FAA says the mandate was put in place to ensure organizations not only meet but also actively maintain high safety standards which would reduce accidents and improve overall aviation safety.

Flexjet’s SMS compliance comes two years ahead of the FAA deadline and the company is now among the top one percent of private jet providers meeting the standards.

“We pride ourselves in our nonstop pursuit of best-in-class safety practices, ensuring our aircraft Owners have the utmost peace of mind when in a Flexjet aircraft,” said Charles Starkowsky, Chief Safety Officer at Flexjet in a Jan. 8 press release. “It takes an organization-wide culture of safety to be able to proactively build out a Safety Management System like this so far ahead of the FAA’s deadline, and Flexjet is a prime example for the industry to follow.”