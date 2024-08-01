Flight Schedule Pro Launches Next Gen Platform To Boost Flight School Efficiency

Flight Schedule Pro, a major provider of flight school management software, introduced its new Next Gen suite to advance flight school operations through new features such as smart scheduling, enhanced tracking of student graduation progress, and automated billing.

Flight Schedule Pro says a key priority for the company is enhancing aircraft utilization as it’s a major operational challenge for flight schools today. According to the provider, by refining scheduling and maximizing the use of existing aircraft, schools can boost their training capacity without the high costs of adding more aircraft—leading to greater profitability and quicker student progression.

Nick Wegner, CEO of Flight Schedule Pro, underscored the importance of the Next Gen suite of tools stating, “Next Gen Flight Schedule Pro is a critical step in flight school management technology. Our customers serve not only their students but also global airlines who are combatting the pilot shortage. NextGen capabilities maximize aircraft utilization, streamline student progress tracking, and automate billing and operations to strengthen the relationship between flight schools, their students, and the airlines.”

The Next Gen features of Flight Schedule Pro are available to all Suite subscribers, while Billing Autopilot is available to users with FSP’s Preferred Merchant Account.