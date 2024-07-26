‘Free Citizen’ Facing Charges After ‘Near-Midair Collision’

A self-proclaimed “free citizen” is facing federal charges in Alaska for “nearly causing a midair collision” a year ago according to the FAA. William Brian Marsan is under federal indictment and was jailed July 18 after he allegedly taxied his Piper Cherokee to the wrong end of the active runway at Warren “Bud” Woods Palmer Municipal Airport and took off into oncoming traffic without making a radio call. The feds are also trying to sieze the Cherokee. Marsan is the well-known former owner of Sound Air, a local aviation company.

According to the Anchorage Daily News, FAA officials tracked Marsan down and when they caught up to him he refused to cooperate, claiming he was a “free citizen” who did not need the medical or pilot certificate that the inspector demanded. He had previously been certificated but his medical lapsed in 2020. He also deregistered the plane in 2022. In documents filed in his defense he called himself an “American State National” not subject to federal laws. He appeared in court earlier this week and was released from jail on the condition he not go flying