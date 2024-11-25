NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Freighter Crashes On Final For Vilnius

One crew member died and three were injured in 737-400 crash.

Russ Niles

Lithuanian authorities say that so far there is no evidence of sabotage in the crash of a cargo plane near the country's capital city Monday. One crew member was killed and three others were injured in the crash of a SwiftAir Boeing 737-400 freighter operating for DHL near the airport at Vilnius, Lithuania early Monday. The flight originated in Leipzig, Germany.

The aircraft was on final approach but came down short of the runway and slid about 350 feet before hitting a house. All 12 people in the house escaped without serious injuries before it was consumed by fire. Identities of the crew were not immediately released but the dead member was from Spain and the three injured were from Spain, Germany and Lithuania.

The spectre of sabotage has been raised in light of a series of fires that erupted in packages in DHL warehouses earlier this year that have been blamed on Russian operatives. So far there's no evidence that this crash was deliberately caused however. “So far, there are no signs or evidence suggesting this was sabotage or a terrorist act,” the Lithuanian defence minister, Laurynas Kasčiūnas, told reporters.

