Freighter Crashes On Final For Vilnius

Lithuanian authorities say that so far there is no evidence of sabotage in the crash of a cargo plane near the country's capital city Monday. One crew member was killed and three others were injured in the crash of a SwiftAir Boeing 737-400 freighter operating for DHL near the airport at Vilnius, Lithuania early Monday. The flight originated in Leipzig, Germany.

The aircraft was on final approach but came down short of the runway and slid about 350 feet before hitting a house. All 12 people in the house escaped without serious injuries before it was consumed by fire. Identities of the crew were not immediately released but the dead member was from Spain and the three injured were from Spain, Germany and Lithuania.