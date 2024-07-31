French Light Aircraft Manufacturer Partners With ERAU

French-based Aura Aero, self-described as a “pioneer in low-carbon aviation,” announced it has partnered with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) to open its first U.S. facility later this year. The 500,000-square-foot manufacturing and assembly complex will be part of ERAU’s Research Park. The announcement came today during the biennial Farnborough Air Show in the U.K.

Based at the Toulouse-Francazal Airport, Aura Aero was founded in 2018. The company expects to move into the first hangar of its complex by year-end. The 10,000 sq ft facility will be home to electric aircraft development and prepare for its role as a completion and delivery center for Aura Aero’s line of Integral trainer aircraft.

Florida Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez said, “The Aviation, Aerospace and Defense industry is a leading economic driver for our state, and today’s announcement by Aura Aero is great news for the many talented Floridians who will be employed in these high-wage jobs. Congratulations to Aura Aero on their announcement, and congratulations to Embry-Riddle on the opening of a new state-of-the-art facility at the University’s Research Park.”