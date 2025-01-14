Fuel/Paint Tests At Odds With One Another

A California A and P who has been testing the effects of GAMI's G100UL on aircraft paint says a second round of testing has confirmed early results. But GAMI founder George Braly says his company has been unable to replicate Michael Luvara's results. Braly said immersion tests and allowing fuel to evaporate on painted surfaces haven't caused any of the kind of damage that Luvara has shown in the second of two videos posted on YouTube. Luvara says the second round of tests confirmed suspicions raised in the first video.

Luvara said G100UL also appears to degrade a widely used fuel system lubricant EZ Turn and he's been told of five more aircraft that have suffered paint damage where fuel has been leaking since the first video was posted. Luvara said his tests are designed to duplicate the circumstances caused by slow fuel leaks where volatile compounds evaporate and concentrate the remaining fuel constituents, which appear to cause the damage.