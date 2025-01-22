Cirrus Relaunches ‘Approach’ Learning Application

Earlier this month, Cirrus announced a relaunch of its Cirrus Approach pilot training app, which offers mobile access to training courses from ab initio start-up flying to advanced coursework, as well as flight instruction tools for iPads. The app also helps instructors track student progress.

The newly relaunched app includes augmented reality (AR) technology. Zean Nielsen, Cirrus CEO, said, “AR is set to transform the flight training experience for Cirrus aircraft owners. We now offer pilots an immersive, interactive way to master essential pre-flight procedures and safety checks in a realistic virtual environment. This innovative approach not only improves learning efficiency but also ensures that pilots are thoroughly prepared for real-world flying.”

With over 50 training courses, the Cirrus Approach app covers a range of flight training needs from specialty courses to transition training. Coursework includes videos, interactive modules, documents, and quizzes.