NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Cirrus Relaunches ‘Approach’ Learning Application

Augmented reality enhances digital training platform

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

Credit: Wikimedia

Earlier this month, Cirrus announced a relaunch of its Cirrus Approach pilot training app, which offers mobile access to training courses from ab initio start-up flying to advanced coursework, as well as flight instruction tools for iPads. The app also helps instructors track student progress.

The newly relaunched app includes augmented reality (AR) technology. Zean Nielsen, Cirrus CEO, said, “AR is set to transform the flight training experience for Cirrus aircraft owners. We now offer pilots an immersive, interactive way to master essential pre-flight procedures and safety checks in a realistic virtual environment. This innovative approach not only improves learning efficiency but also ensures that pilots are thoroughly prepared for real-world flying.”

With over 50 training courses, the Cirrus Approach app covers a range of flight training needs from specialty courses to transition training. Coursework includes videos, interactive modules, documents, and quizzes.

Cirrus developed its in-house Private Pilot Program with the goal of being able to teach anyone to learn how to fly an SR Series Cirrus aircraft and earn their pilot’s license. Combined with the Cirrus Approach app, the Private Pilot Program provides immersive ground school training. Combined with a Cirrus Standardized Instructor Pilot (CSIP) through a Cirrus Training Center, it helps enable students to complete their Private Pilot License in a Cirrus aircraft.  

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
Related Stories
Nehls Takes the Left Seat of House Aviation Subcommittee
Aviation NewsNehls Takes the Left Seat of House Aviation SubcommitteeMark Phelps
Korean Airport Exec Dead Of Suicide After Jeju Air Crash
Aviation NewsKorean Airport Exec Dead Of Suicide After Jeju Air CrashMark Phelps
Presidential Transition’s Big Changes Could Impact Aviation
Aviation NewsPresidential Transition’s Big Changes Could Impact AviationMark Phelps
Lead Lawsuit Targets Expect $10,000 Legal Bill, Launch GoFundMe
Aviation NewsLead Lawsuit Targets Expect $10,000 Legal Bill, Launch GoFundMeRuss Niles
Ukraine Drones Strike Russian Aircraft Factory
Aviation NewsUkraine Drones Strike Russian Aircraft FactoryMark Phelps
Cirrus Operator Hopscotch Air Joins FAA/ACSF Safety Program
Aviation NewsCirrus Operator Hopscotch Air Joins FAA/ACSF Safety ProgramMark Phelps