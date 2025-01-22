Cirrus Relaunches ‘Approach’ Learning Application
Augmented reality enhances digital training platform
Earlier this month, Cirrus announced a relaunch of its Cirrus Approach pilot training app, which offers mobile access to training courses from ab initio start-up flying to advanced coursework, as well as flight instruction tools for iPads. The app also helps instructors track student progress.
The newly relaunched app includes augmented reality (AR) technology. Zean Nielsen, Cirrus CEO, said, “AR is set to transform the flight training experience for Cirrus aircraft owners. We now offer pilots an immersive, interactive way to master essential pre-flight procedures and safety checks in a realistic virtual environment. This innovative approach not only improves learning efficiency but also ensures that pilots are thoroughly prepared for real-world flying.”
With over 50 training courses, the Cirrus Approach app covers a range of flight training needs from specialty courses to transition training. Coursework includes videos, interactive modules, documents, and quizzes.
Cirrus developed its in-house Private Pilot Program with the goal of being able to teach anyone to learn how to fly an SR Series Cirrus aircraft and earn their pilot’s license. Combined with the Cirrus Approach app, the Private Pilot Program provides immersive ground school training. Combined with a Cirrus Standardized Instructor Pilot (CSIP) through a Cirrus Training Center, it helps enable students to complete their Private Pilot License in a Cirrus aircraft.