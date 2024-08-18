G400 Test Plane Has First Flight

Gulfstream has flown its G400 test article for the first time, adding the low-end bookend for its range of big-cabin business jets. The program was announced in 2021 along with the ultra long range G800, which flew in 2022 but has not yet been certified thanks to delays caused by COVID and FAA changes in response to the Boeing MAX issues. Gulfstream is trying to get it certifies before the end of the year. Meanwhile, the company has been quietly working on the first G400 and it was wrung out on a flight from the Savannah factory on Friday.