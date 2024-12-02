GA Sales Solid Through Three Quarters

GA aircraft sales remain strong across the board with both numbers and billings showing strong growth in the first nine months of 2024. According to the General Aviation Manufacturers Association's third-quarter report, aircraft sales were up 6.3% while the billing totals jumped a whopping 20.5%. "The health of our industry remains stable, which allows our companies to invest in technology and innovation that drives improved safety and sustainability for all civil aviation sectors," said GAMA President Pete Bunce.

Business Jets led with an increase of 46 deliveries to 501 for a jump of 10.1 %. Piston aircraft sales jumped 7.5% for a total of 1,221 in the first three quarters. Turboprops dropped marginally to 435 from 439 in 2023 and a percentage decrease of -0.9. Helicopter sales pretty much mirrored those in 2023 with overall sales up 1.1% to 634 units sold worth $2.71 billion.