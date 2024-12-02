GA Sales Solid Through Three Quarters
GAMA is targeting political pressure in Europe threatening GA and business aviation.
GA aircraft sales remain strong across the board with both numbers and billings showing strong growth in the first nine months of 2024. According to the General Aviation Manufacturers Association's third-quarter report, aircraft sales were up 6.3% while the billing totals jumped a whopping 20.5%. "The health of our industry remains stable, which allows our companies to invest in technology and innovation that drives improved safety and sustainability for all civil aviation sectors," said GAMA President Pete Bunce.
Business Jets led with an increase of 46 deliveries to 501 for a jump of 10.1 %. Piston aircraft sales jumped 7.5% for a total of 1,221 in the first three quarters. Turboprops dropped marginally to 435 from 439 in 2023 and a percentage decrease of -0.9. Helicopter sales pretty much mirrored those in 2023 with overall sales up 1.1% to 634 units sold worth $2.71 billion.
Bunce used the regular sales update as a platform to address political issues in Europe that are aimed at the well-publicized climate change protests that have dogged the industry in recent years. "With new sessions and assemblies of governments set to convene shortly in both the U.S. and Europe, GAMA will continue to make the case to government leaders about the essential nature of the general and business aviation industry," Bunce said. "Our message is simple and direct: we are ready to work with leaders on constructive policies to support the continued growth and societal health of countries and communities globally through business and general aviation products and operations.”