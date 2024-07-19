GAMI’s G100UL Unleaded Fuel Successfully Powers Historic WWII Aircraft

On Wednesday, General Aviation Modifications, Inc. (GAMI), achieved another milestone in developing its unleaded aviation gasoline, G100UL, when it powered a World War II-era bomber, the Douglas A-26 Invader, for the first time.

The aircraft took off from Ada Regional Airport in Oklahoma and flew over Lake Atoka during the 60-minute flight. According to GAMI, the Warbird’s 2000HP Pratt & Whitney R-2800 Double Wasp engine is the most powerful to fly on the G100UL fuel.

“This big-bore radial engine operating at up to 48”MP demonstrates the excellent high octane performance of the G100UL high octane unleaded avgas. The ability to successfully operate this engine as such on an unleaded fuel supports the continued operation of these and many other warbirds well into the future!” noted the company in a statement.