Garmin’s Autoland Earns Fast Company Accolade

Fast Company magazine has named Garmin’s Autoland technology as a finalist in its “2020 World Changing Ideas Award.” The tech was a finalist in the Transportation category and earned an honorable mention broader Best World Changing Idea Award in North America.

“We are truly honored and proud to be selected by Fast Company and their editors, along with a list of venerable judges, for our commitment to innovate within the aviation industry,” said Phil Straub, Garmin executive vice president and managing director of aviation. “This recognition is representative of the hard work and dedication of the entire Garmin team, who challenged conventional ideas that led to the development of the world’s first Autoland system in general aviation aircraft. Congrats to everyone at Garmin who contributed to one of the most significant achievements in aviation history.”

Garmin’s Autoland is part of the G3000 avionics suite, and will be available on the Piper M600, Cirrus Vision Jet and the Daher TBM 940.

Other nominees include electric car Canoo; DHL PlugPower and StreetScooter electric fuel-cell vehicles; EDG’s Loop NYC, a “driverless transit proposal”; MagniX’s Magni250 motor and the MagniDrive; Perceptive Automata’s AI for driverless vehicles;

R1 Delivery Robot, Nuro’s R1 delivery robot; AiRXOS’s first delivery of human transplant organs; and Chinese ride-sharing company DiDi.