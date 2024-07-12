GE Announces New Dual-Mode Hypersonic Ramjet Test Article

GE Aerospace announced yesterday (July 10) it has successfully demonstrated a new hypersonic dual-mode ramjet. Developing ramjet technology is a pathway to enabling “high-speed flight and longer range across numerous multi-mission aircraft,” according to GE.

Trials began in March at GE’s Evandale, Ohio, clean-air, high-speed propulsion testing facility. The tests exceeded expectations, according to the company. They demonstrated “robust operation of a dual-mode ramjet,” and revealed a threefold increase in airflow compared to previously tested hypersonic engines.

Amy Gowder, president and CEO of Defense & Systems at GE Aerospace, said, “The rapid progression from design to testing underscores our commitment to driving innovation in hypersonic technologies. This milestone not only shows the exceptional talent and dedication of our team but also reaffirms our position as a leader in the pursuit of hypersonic flight.”

Mark Rettig, vice president & general manager of Edison Works Business & Technology Development at GE Aerospace, added that the performance of the test ramjet paves the way for future development at GE, focused on a combination of further testing and technology demonstration “in alignment with our roadmap for integrated high-speed propulsion solutions.”