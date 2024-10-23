GE Partners With Lilium Jet On eVTOL Data Platforms

GE Aerospace announced today it is joining with Munich, Germany-based Regional Air Mobility (RAM) developer Lilium “to build a solid safety foundation for this exciting new mode of travel.” With 1,000 employees (500 engineers), Lilium will share flight data and analytic platforms with U.S.-based GE, which boasts 52,000 employees worldwide.

Plans for the partnership include OEM-level (original equipment manufacturer) Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) and Flight Operations Quality Assurance (FOQA) programs. The data-collection platforms are designed to establish a voluntary FDM program for Lilium’s customers and to monitor eVTOL [electric Vertical Take Off and Landing] safety “at a fleet-wide level.”

Dominique Decard, V-P of Fleet Operations, Support, and Services at Lilium, said, “Flight data monitoring at a fleetwide level is a key component of our aftermarket services offering for operators. Collaborating with GE today will allow us to deploy the technology to support our flight test campaign.”