Ohio Jobs Grants Boost Prospects for GE Aerospace Engineers

A new JobsOhio grant will boost GE Aerospace’s efforts to explore next-gen commercial aircraft propulsion systems. Designated for new test equipment for GE’s Peebles, Ohio test operations site, the grants are expected to spur the creation of 200 new engineering jobs by the end of 2028.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said, “Ohio has a storied history of aviation ingenuity dating back to the Wright brothers, and GE Aerospace continues to build on that foundation of excellence by developing the next-generation engine products here.” Mohamed Ali, GE Aerospace senior vice president of engineering, said in a statement, “This JobsOhio research and development grant helps GE Aerospace remain at the forefront of innovation in the commercial aviation industry.”