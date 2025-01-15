NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Ohio Jobs Grants Boost Prospects for GE Aerospace Engineers

Infrastructure investment could add more than 200 engineering jobs

Mark Phelps
GE Aerospace’s GEnx turbofan engine. Credit: Wikimedia – Georges Seguin

A new JobsOhio grant will boost GE Aerospace’s efforts to explore next-gen commercial aircraft propulsion systems. Designated for new test equipment for GE’s Peebles, Ohio test operations site, the grants are expected to spur the creation of 200 new engineering jobs by the end of 2028.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said, “Ohio has a storied history of aviation ingenuity dating back to the Wright brothers, and GE Aerospace continues to build on that foundation of excellence by developing the next-generation engine products here.” Mohamed Ali, GE Aerospace senior vice president of engineering, said in a statement, “This JobsOhio research and development grant helps GE Aerospace remain at the forefront of innovation in the commercial aviation industry.”

GE said it is also moving forward on a wide range of propulsion advancements, such as innovative engine architectures including the open fan concept, compact core, and hybrid electric systems that will be compatible with sustainable aviation fuel.

Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
