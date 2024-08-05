Golfer Dodges Skidding Arrow After Forced Landing

There were no injuries but it will be awhile before the practice green at Haggins Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento, California, is back in play after a Piper Arrow made a forced landing on the course. The pilot reported an engine failure on takeoff from Sacramento McClellan Airport on Sunday at about 700 feet. He tried to get back to the runway but ended up on the golf course. It landed on a fairway before crossing a road and the practice green and coming to rest against the pro shop. It missed a golfer on the edge of the green by about 50 feet.