NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Group Wants To Help Make FAA More Efficient

Aviation industry group says FAA could do more without taxing more.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

A consortium of 30 aviation groups representing the broad spectrum of the industry have written President-Elect Donald Trump asking him to consider funding changes to the FAA that will give the agency the resources it needs to modernize. Specifically, the group is urging use of the Airport and Airway Trust Fund to "upgrade and modernize FAA’s facilities and air traffic control equipment." There have been concerns in the past money collected through fees and taxes for the fund have been diverted to non-aviation purposes.

The group says it has also identified efficiencies that can be achieved with procurement and deployment of the new equipment. Its proposals are also structured to "address key staffing shortages, and ensure stable and predictable funding, including multi-year budgeting, to
strategically manage and deploy the FAA’s ATC assets."

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Malaysia Approves New MH370 Search
Aviation NewsMalaysia Approves New MH370 SearchRuss Niles
Lilium Ceases Operations
Aviation NewsLilium Ceases OperationsRuss Niles
Textron Keeps G100UL Off Approved Fuel List, Wants More Testing
Aviation NewsTextron Keeps G100UL Off Approved Fuel List, Wants More TestingRuss Niles
Cheyenne Crash Kills 10 In Brazil
Aviation NewsCheyenne Crash Kills 10 In BrazilRuss Niles
Super Hornet Shot Down By Friendly Fire, Crew Safe
Aviation NewsSuper Hornet Shot Down By Friendly Fire, Crew SafeRuss Niles
Think Tank Urges DOGE To Make ATC ‘User-Funded’
Aviation NewsThink Tank Urges DOGE To Make ATC ‘User-Funded’Russ Niles