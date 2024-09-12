Gulfstream Secures First G400 Sale

On Thursday, Gulfstream Aerospace announced the first sale of its new Gulfstream G400 to German-based DC Aviation for charter operations.

The announcement was made during a signing ceremony at Gulfstream’s Customer Support facility in Farnborough, England.

Scott Neal, Gulfstream’s senior vice president of worldwide sales, said, “We appreciate DC Aviation’s commitment to and confidence in the G400, bringing this category-leading aircraft to European charter customers. The compelling combination of speed, efficiency and cabin size of the G400 fills a much-needed void in its category. We are seeing strong demand for this aircraft in Europe and around the world.”