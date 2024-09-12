Gulfstream Secures First G400 Sale
The first G400 has been sold to German-based DC Aviation Group for charter use.
On Thursday, Gulfstream Aerospace announced the first sale of its new Gulfstream G400 to German-based DC Aviation for charter operations.
The announcement was made during a signing ceremony at Gulfstream’s Customer Support facility in Farnborough, England.
Scott Neal, Gulfstream’s senior vice president of worldwide sales, said, “We appreciate DC Aviation’s commitment to and confidence in the G400, bringing this category-leading aircraft to European charter customers. The compelling combination of speed, efficiency and cabin size of the G400 fills a much-needed void in its category. We are seeing strong demand for this aircraft in Europe and around the world.”
The G400 made its debut flight on Aug. 15 where it reached a speed of Mach 0.85 and altitude of 41,000 feet. The aircraft boasts advanced technology including Gulfstream’s Symmetry Flight Deck and Pratt & Whitney Canada PW812GA engines, promising superior performance and efficiency. The G400 has an impressive projected range of 4,200 nautical miles and features a 100% fresh air system and low cabin altitude pressurization. The aircraft is priced at $34.5 million.