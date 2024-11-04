Gulfstream Planning Starlink Fleetwide Integration

On Oct. 28 Gulfstream announced it had received STCs for Starlink on its G650 and 650ER flagship bizjets and pursuing them for future models and legacy products as well. Gulfstream will do the installations at its network of service centers. “Starlink is an offering that we know is important to operators,” said Derek Zimmerman, President of Gulfstream Customer Support. “Our team has invested extensive time and resources preparing for this certification, and we are well-positioned across our service network to provide a seamless installation.

Starlink has a network of certified installers around the world and installations have been going on as the approved model list expands but Gulfstream said it wants to add the systems in-house. Having the capability to install this connectivity upgrade at our own facilities, in the hands of our trusted team of experts, is part of our ongoing commitment to our customers," Zimmerman said. Starlink gives broadband-like download speeds of up to 220 Mbps allowing video conferencing and other high-demand online services.