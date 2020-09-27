Harrison Ford Cleared To Keep Flying

Harrison Ford has completed a “remedial runway incursion training course” and has been cleared to continue flying after an incident at Hawthorne Airport in Los Angeles. After being told to hold short for an aircraft on short final by a controller, the 78-year-old actor crossed the airport’s only runway. When busted by the obviously irritated controller, Ford immediately apologized and said he’d misunderstood the controller. “The FAA required the pilot to take a remedial runway incursion training course. When the pilot successfully completed the course, the FAA closed the case with no additional action,” the agency said in a statement.
It was Ford’s second major goof in two years. In 2017 he landed his Aviat Husky on a taxiway at John Wayne Airport and he also immediately took responsibility for that, telling an FAA official that he was “the schmuck who landed on the taxiway” when he called the tower after the incident. In that case he actually flew over a Boeing 737 holding short of the runway. He took “awareness training” for that mishap and was cleared to fly.
How is this useful to the aeronautical community?
Seems obvious “how”.
I’ll second that. I can also add that I once made a stupid error (I won’t get into details, but it wasn’t a safety of flight issue even though it did technically bust a reg) and owned up to it and corrected it immediately, and in that case didn’t hear from the FAA again.
Though to Inhofe’s credit, the NOTAM system *is* a mess, and it can be like finding a needle in a haystack for the one pertinent NOTAM that will affect you. Especially now with all the “T”FRs and DC SFRA/FRZ. 95% of those NOTAMS are boilerplate “observe this or be busted” nonsense that doesn’t actually provide you with the specifics, but good luck finding the specifics in all of the word spaghetti. And some of the changes he helped push through does help encourage pilots to own up to their errors instead of hiding them for fear of a heavy-handed remediation. But yes, as far as his aviating skills go, at least his decision making can be found to be a bit lacking.
