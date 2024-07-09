Hikers Film Plane Barely Recovering From Spin In Mountains

Cameras are everywhere these days and hikers in the Devil’s Thumb area in Colorado on July 4 almost witnessed a plane crash. The hikers posted this video of an incredibly close shave as the pilot of the aircraft, possibly a 152, managed to recover from an incipient spin within feet of the ground near the top of the Continental Divide. The formation known as Devil’s Thumb is at 12,200 feet and it was warm day even at that altitude as evidenced by the clothing worn by the hiker. No more details are available.

Video credit: Jason Dunn via Facebook.