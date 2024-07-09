Hikers Film Plane Barely Recovering From Spin In Mountains

Cameras are everywhere these days and hikers in the Devil’s Thumb area in Colorado on July 4 almost witnessed a plane crash. The hikers posted this video of an incredibly close shave as the pilot of the aircraft, possibly a 152, managed to recover from an incipient spin within feet of the ground near the top of the Continental Divide. The formation known as Devil’s Thumb is at 12,200 feet and it was warm day even at that altitude as evidenced by the clothing worn by the hiker. No more details are available.
Video credit: Jason Dunn via Facebook.
Not seeing a link to a video.
video won’t play for me either…
Ah, now it’s there….
I’d like to know how a C152 manages to get up to 12,000 ft to begin with! Since it was reported as being warm, there must have been some updrafts in the area.
I’ve done it but did indeed need to take advantage of updrafts in a mountainous area. Even then it required patience!
N65440 on Flightradar24. The most amazing part: he retreated east, then climbed up and tried again over Rollins Pass–this time successfully!
Amazing recovery, literally a thousandth of a second from the end of times. Bob Hoover would have gasped if he saw that one.
Boxed in maybe? Not familiar with the terrain but certainly looks like a hasty 180 was executed and the poor aircraft struggled to gain altitude after the near earth encounter. Definitely an undergarment change upon landing…
Boxed in for sure, OMG, I’d be returning where I came from for a change of underwear and reassessment of my life choices. If they continued on and tried again I can’t help but think they are not aware of how close they came!