ICAO Launches Probe Of U.S. Aviation Safety Infrastructure

The FAA reported yesterday (July 9) that the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is initiating an audit of the U.S. civil aviation oversight system. According to a report by Reuters, the probe marks the first time ICAO has called for such a probe since 2007.

The two-week audit will involve 12 auditors from 10 countries and begin this week. The results are expected to be released in January. The FAA, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the U.S. Department of Defense and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will be under the microscope, along with other agencies involved in aviation matters in the U.S.

According to the Reuters report, 790 questions will examine eight separate areas of civil aviation legislation, regulation, accident history, incident investigation and air navigation systems. A positive score in the audit would enable the U.S. aviation infrastructure to “demonstrate leadership in meeting robust aviation safety standards and to encourage nations around the world to do the same,” according to the FAA.

The Reuters report cites FAA struggles with shortages of air traffic controllers that have contributed to a series of near-collisions—some blamed on controller error. It cites a staffing shortfall of 3,000 controllers causing mandatory overtime and six-day work weeks to meet coverage.