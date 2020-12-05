Industry Round-up, December 4, 2020

This week, AVweb’s news roundup found reports on two new professional pilot programs, a battery approval for Airbus H125/AS350 series helicopters and the launch of an oxygen bottle line. We also uncovered a virtual experience provided by an aviation fuel company, a free flight planning website and a recently released pilot demand outlook. Southeast Missouri State University has announced that it is partnering with US Aviation Group (USAG) and the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport (CGI) to launch a Professional Pilot program. The university will offer a Bachelor of Science in Professional Pilot beginning in fall 2021. USAG will provide program management services and flight training will take place at CGI.

Also starting a professional pilot program, US Aviation Academy (USAA) has partnered with Dutchess Community College (DCC) to begin training new pilots in January 2021. Classroom training will take place at DCC’s campus in Poughkeepsie, New York. Flight operations will be conducted out of Hudson Valley Regional Airport (POU), overseen by USAA.

Vertical Flight Solutions (VFS) by EuroTec has received Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA) approval for the installation of the True Blue Power TB17 lithium-ion main ship battery on Airbus H125/AS350 series helicopters. FAA and EASA approvals are expected to follow. Aithre is offering a new oxygen bottle line for pilots and passengers. The 1-pound 14-ounce Aithre oxygen bottle provides 47L of oxygen at 2000 PSI and measures 2.5 inches in diameter by 11.5 inches in length.

Phillips 66 Aviation has launched a virtual tradeshow experience which will offer exhibits, videos and presentations, along with information on company programs. The Phillips 66 Aviation Virtual Experience will be open throughout the year and will be updated with additional information, webinars and educational resources. Flyway.cc has started up a free flight planning website for pilots. The site provides procedures and airport diagrams as well as access to NOTAMs, METARs, TAFs, frequencies and runway information.

Finally, CAE has released its Pilot Demand Outlook 2020. The outlook forecasts the need for more than 264,000 new pilots over the next ten years and 27,000 new pilots by the end of 2021. According to the company, over 11,000 additional commercial and business aircraft will be added to the active fleet by 2029.