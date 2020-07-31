Industry Round-up, July 31, 2020

This week, AVweb’s news roundup found reports on new products from an engine and avionics upgrade provider, a distribution partnership for an engine company and a fresh management platform for an aviation group. General aviation engine and avionics upgrade company Air Plains Services has announced that its newly certified Lycoming Electronic Ignition System for its Lycoming 180-HP engines is now available. According to the Kansas-based company, the Lycoming EIS is “a drop-in replacement for one mag [and] requires no maintenance through TBO.” Air Plains Services has also added Alpha Systems AOA products as an authorized dealer.

AC Aero USA has signed Aircraft Service and Parts Corp (ASAP) as its first U.S. distributor and authorized build center. ASAP is located at California’s Bakersfield Municipal Airport (L45). Finally, aviation group SPARFELL and its Austrian AOC LaudaMotion Executive have recently implemented the Skylegs Aviation Management solution. The Skylegs platform assists with managing activities such as sales, mission preparation, scheduling, dispatching, crew training and finance.