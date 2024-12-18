New French Aerobatic Trainer Gets EASA Certification

Aura Aero, based in Toulouse, France, announced this week it has received European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification for its Integral R model. The two-seat, side-by-side taildragger is constructed of what the company describes as wood/carbon hybrid materials. It is designed as an aerobatic trainer that can also serve as individual transportation, with a range of 530 nautical miles and a cruise speed of 150 knots. Baggage capacity is 66 pounds.

Powered by a 210-hp Lycoming AEIO-390/A3B6 engine driving a two-blade constant-speed MT Propeller, the Integral R has a maximum takeoff weight of 2,216 pounds. It is stressed for +7.5/-7.5 g at 2,000 pounds; and +8.5/-8.5 g at 1,750 pounds. The company also plans a nosewheel version, the Integral S, which is expected to achieve certification next year; as well as electronic versions of both configurations, expected to be available in 2026. Delivery of the first customer Integral R is expected next month, with a total of 15 expected to be delivered through 2025.

Last October, Auro Aero announced plans to build a 500,000-square-foot factory at Daytona Beach International Airport in Volusia County, Florida. The facility is expected to generate 1,000 jobs, “to meet the needs of the important American market,” according to the company.