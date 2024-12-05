NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Jared Isaacman Tapped To Head NASA

President-elect Donald Trump nominated billionaire Jared Isaacman to lead NASA, with plans to advance space exploration.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

On Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump announced Jared Isaacman as his pick to lead the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Isaacman, a billionaire entrepreneur, pilot and commercial astronaut, has made two trips to space aboard SpaceX capsules in fully private missions organized through his Polaris program. He has partnered closely with Elon Musk and invested hundreds of millions of dollars as a key customer of SpaceX’s expanding private astronaut business, according to Reuters.

“Jared will drive NASA’s mission of discovery and inspiration, paving the way for groundbreaking achievements in Space science, technology, and exploration,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Isaacman seemed eager to take the reins, noting that the second space age has only just begun. “It is the honor of a lifetime to serve in this role and to work alongside NASA’s extraordinary team to realize our shared dreams of exploration and discovery,” Isaacman said.

Isaacman’s nomination will need Senate confirmation next year. If approved, he will replace current NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
