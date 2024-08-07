Joby Applies For Aircraft Certification In Australia

On Tuesday, electric air taxi company Joby Aviation announced it has applied for aircraft certification in Australia.

According to the company, Joby’s request to Australia’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) for validation of its FAA type certification is based on a bilateral agreement between the U.S. and Australian regulators. This application paves the way for the introduction of quiet, emissions-free air taxis in Australia.

JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby, expressed his enthusiasm for the new development. “With commercial powered-lift operations already considered in CASA's regulatory frameworks, we’re pleased to be working with Australian authorities using a regulatory path to market that is actively being pursued by numerous countries around the world.”