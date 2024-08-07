Aviation NewsRecent UpdatesBlogMultimediaFeaturesShows & EventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsAdvertise

Joby Applies For Aircraft Certification In Australia

Amelia Walsh

Image: Joby Aviation

On Tuesday, electric air taxi company Joby Aviation announced it has applied for aircraft certification in Australia.

According to the company, Joby’s request to Australia’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) for validation of its FAA type certification is based on a bilateral agreement between the U.S. and Australian regulators. This application paves the way for the introduction of quiet, emissions-free air taxis in Australia.

JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby, expressed his enthusiasm for the new development. “With commercial powered-lift operations already considered in CASA's regulatory frameworks, we’re pleased to be working with Australian authorities using a regulatory path to market that is actively being pursued by numerous countries around the world.”

Joby’s eVTOL aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and four passengers at speeds of up to 200 mph. The manufacturer plans to launch commercial passenger service in 2025 and is currently in the third of a five-stage process of certification with the FAA. Additionally, the company has also sought validation of its FAA type certificate from regulatory authorities in the U.K. and Japan.

Amelia WalshAuthor
Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.
