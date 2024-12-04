Joby Flight Academy Notches Two Key FAA Approvals

Joby Aviation announced Tuesday (December 3) its flight academy has received an FAA Part 141 certificate – and its air operations voluntary Safety Management System (SMS) has been accepted by the federal agency. The Part 141 certificate will enable “streamlined” pilot training, setting up a pipeline of qualified aircrew members for Joby’s planned Part 135 commercial air operations.

The FAA accepting the Part 5 voluntary SMS is seen as advancing Santa Cruz, California-based Joby’s safety culture, since Part 135 operators still have several years to comply with the SMS mandate. The makeup of the SMS incorporates “clear safety policies and procedures as well as a culture that prioritizes safety and encourages team members to report safety concerns,” according to Joby.