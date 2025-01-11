Last Four Minutes Of CVR, FDR Data Missing From Jeju Crash

South Korean officials are investigating how the flight data and cockpit voice recorders on Jeju Airlines Flight 2216 stopped recording four minutes before the 737-800 smashed into a concrete antenna structure at Muan Airport two weeks ago. The prominent theory being floated so far is that the aircraft somehow lost all electrical power, which is supported by the fact that ADS-B ceased to broadcast at the same time. Investigators say the loss of the recorder data is significant but there are other ways to determine the cause. “CVR and FDR data are important for accident investigation, but the investigation is carried out through investigation and analysis of various data (not just two data sources),” and “We plan to do our best to determine the exact cause of the accident.” South Korean officials said. Pilots have no access to controls for the FDR. They can erase the CVR but only after the aircraft is plugged into ground power and the parking brake is set.