Lead Lawsuit Targets Expect $10,000 Legal Bill, Launch GoFundMe

The four partners in a Cessna 172 being sued over the lead emissions the plane emits have launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover legal costs and expenses expected to top $10,000. The partnership is run through Flyboys LLC and and it is that entity that's being sued by the occupant of an apartment in the pattern for two runways, in both directions, at Arlington Municipal Airport in Arlington, Washington. Plaintiff Scott Iceberg, who says he suffers from ulcerative colitis and panic attacks alleges the partners deliberately fly over his home and threaten his health. He also claims the owners are choosing to use 100LL when unleaded alternatives are available but the partners say their engine needs 100LL.