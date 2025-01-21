Lead Lawsuit Targets Expect $10,000 Legal Bill, Launch GoFundMe
Flying partners facing a lawsuit say if they lose it will set a dangerous precedent for general aviation.
The four partners in a Cessna 172 being sued over the lead emissions the plane emits have launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover legal costs and expenses expected to top $10,000. The partnership is run through Flyboys LLC and and it is that entity that's being sued by the occupant of an apartment in the pattern for two runways, in both directions, at Arlington Municipal Airport in Arlington, Washington. Plaintiff Scott Iceberg, who says he suffers from ulcerative colitis and panic attacks alleges the partners deliberately fly over his home and threaten his health. He also claims the owners are choosing to use 100LL when unleaded alternatives are available but the partners say their engine needs 100LL.
Iceberg is representing himself in the action and has reportedly launched numerous suits against other aircraft operators and some businesses unrelated to aviation. According to Snohomish Superior Court's fee schedule, it costs $83 to launch this type of civil suit. William Larson, one of the partners, told AVweb they decided to hire a lawyer to fight the allegations rather than leave the LLC open to the unspecified damages Iceberg is seeking. He also said the suit could set a dangerous legal precedent for general aviation. Larson said he's been told that other targets of Iceberg's suits have racked up even higher legal bills than he and his friends are expecting. If they win the case, they could be awarded costs, assuming Iceberg can cover them.