Legal Setback For Backcountry Airstrips

Four backcountry airstrips in Idaho’s Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness known as the “Big Creek Four” have been deemed emergency use only as outlined by a recent legal settlement.

The ruling stems from a lawsuit between environmental groups and the U.S. Forest Service, with the State of Idaho intervening on behalf of recreational aviators. In its complaint, environmental advocates have stated that aircraft use of the Big Creek Four is damaging wilderness character, wildlife habitats, and the area's legally protected solitude.

The recent ruling notes that the airstrips will remain technically open for emergencies, but recreational access will be prohibited, with both usage and maintenance subject to monitoring—a major setback for recreational flyers.

“While this ruling is disappointing, the fight is far from over,” said Idaho Aviation Association (IAA) President Andrew George in a statement. “I’ve received several calls from members asking how they can help. For now, it is crucial for the Association to maintain its position, grow our membership, and prepare for the next steps to safeguard aviators' rights.”