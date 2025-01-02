Longstanding Avionics Service Center Closes Up Shop

After more than four decades of serving the aviation community, Forge Flightworks announced it has closed its doors as of December 2024.

The company, formerly known as Carpenter Avionics, was the largest avionics service center in the MidSouth. According to its website, as an FAA authorized repair station, Forge Flightworks specializes in the sale, installation, maintenance, and repair of avionics, aircraft interiors, engines, and airframe systems for business jets, turboprops, piston engine aircraft, and helicopters of all ages.

Earlier this year, the company proudly announced it had received its MRO approval—enabling it to begin offering engine maintenance, repair, and upgrade services and allow its general aviation customers to have annual inspections, 100-hour checks, oil changes, and other services completed at its flagship location.

The company thanked its customers for their loyalty writing, “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve aircraft owners across the country and indeed around the world from our location in Middle Tennessee since 1981. We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to work with our customers and our partners for more than 43 years.”