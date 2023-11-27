Low-Cost Bizjet Charter Enforces Dress Code

You don’t have to be well-heeled to fly on one of the latest entries in the jet membership/on-demand charter market but you do have to look sharp. Set Jet members can hop on a flight aboard one of the company’s five Challenger 850s for as little as $750 but not if they’re wearing flip flops. The price of saving on flying with class is dressing the part, at least a little bit, thanks to a modest dress code. “To maintain a respectful atmosphere, Set Jet requests that all Members, as well as their children and guests, adhere to our Dress Code Policy,” the policy says. “Preferred attire is respectful, appropriate, neat, and presentable. Dress to impress.”

Among the togs specifically banned are gym shorts, sports bras, bathing suits and anything smelly, among other things. Flight crew have the final say on these and other fashion transgressions and repeated violations can put the membership at risk. Those who don’t mind wearing a collared shirt and sensible shoes can get between seven destinations in the Southwest for $99.95 a month plus as little as $750 a leg, drinks and snacks included. Small pets fly fee in the cabin with their owners. Flights as far as New York and Miami are planned but the monthly membership fee will be higher. There are no scheduled flights. As soon as a member books a flight, other members can claim the seats not being used by the first in line. The Challengers, which are the same airframe as 50-seat regional jets, have 13 to 15 seats. Flights operate from private hangars and passengers pay $99.95 for a one-time security check.