Low Traffic Closes Unique Cross-Border Airport

Piney-Pinecreek Border Airport will close after 70 years in operation.

The Piney-Pinecreek Border Airport (48Y), one of the most unique general aviation airports whose runway spans both Canada and the United States, is permanently closing due to low usage.

The airport, situated roughly 20 miles northwest of Roseau, is operated through an international agreement between Minnesota Department Of Transportation and the rural municipality of Piney in Manitoba, Canada. After 70 years in operation, it’s slated to be closed Dec. 27.

In a news release earlier this month, state officials cited low traffic and large maintenance expenses including runway, apron, and terminal reconstruction for its decision to close the facility. “The international agreement required to operate the airport expires on Dec. 26 and will not be renewed by either airport owner,” the release said.

Local news outlet, The Minnesota Star Tribune, reported that the Mn DOT estimates Piney-Pinecreek Border Airport will require some $3.8 million in repairs by 2028 and $9.5 million over 20 years—including runway reconstruction and facility upgrades. With just 200 annual aircraft operations, officials deemed the cost too high to continue to maintain.

The airport is one of six that borders the Canadian border but the only one with a paved runway.

