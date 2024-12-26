Mexican Air Force Seeks U.S. Suppliers For Aviation-Related Services

The Mexican air force has issued a call for proposals from U.S. suppliers for a range of aviation-related training programs and maintenance services.

In a notice, the Mexican air force laid out multiple opportunities for U.S. companies to collaborate with the branch. Specifically, the air force is looking to establish comprehensive training courses for pilots ranging from initial to recurring training on a wide variety of aircraft including Gulfstream G-550, Challenger 605, King Air 350 variants and multiple Cessna Citation models, among others.

The scope of training also goes beyond flight operations to include specialized maintenance training for Rolls-Royce EA 3007 engines, Sikorsky S-70 troubleshooting and Gulfstream G550/450 series advanced troubleshooting. The Mexican air force also highlighted the need for training for materials management, firefighting and jet fuel management with six of the programs needed to be conducted in Spanish.

The Mexican air force also mentioned it is seeking spare parts for specific aircraft and helicopters such as pins, bolts, washers, O-rings and seals for its AW-109SP helicopters and fuel and oil filters for its Cessna Citation 501 SP Eagle II.