‘Midnight’ Developer Archer Achieves FAA Part 135 Certification

Electric Vertical Takeoff and Land (eVTOL) developer Archer Aviation announced today (June 5) it has receive its FAA Part 135 Air Carrier and Operator certificate. This allows the company to legally operate its aircraft, including the developmental Midnight model, “for hire.” Archer said it would use the authority “to refine its systems and procedures in advance of launching Midnight into service for airlines like United Airlines when it receives Midnight’s Type Certification.”

Achieving Part 135 certification involves submitting documentation of operations manuals and procedures; and demonstrating proficiency to the FAA for company pilots with those manuals and procedures.

Archer reports it will now use conventional aircraft to refine systems and procedures that will ultimately be incorporated into the Midnight eVTOL aircraft when it receives full Type Certification. The testing “will leverage [Midnight’s] mobile booking application, vertiport technology integrations, and propriety operation software platforms, all currently under development to deliver exceptional experiences and journeys for passengers.”