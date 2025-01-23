Military Aircraft To Assist In Deportations

On Wednesday, Defense officials said U.S. military aircraft would assist in deporting thousands of illegal immigrants out of the country.

In a statement, Acting Secretary of Defense Robert Salesses said the Department of Defense (DoD) will enhance its presence at the southwest border by deploying roughly 1,500 additional ground personnel, along with helicopters and their crews in efforts to deport 5,000 illegal migrants from California and Texas.

Four C-130 and C-17 aircraft will be utilized for the deportation flights, with additional military aircraft available as needed, according to Task and Purpose. Approximately 100 airmen will support the operation.

The move follows President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency during his inaugural address on Monday.