Military Plane Crashes In Texas Neighborhood (Updated)

Authorities responded Sunday morning to the crash of a military aircraft, possibly a T-38 Talon, in a residential neighborhood of Lake Worth, Texas. Initial reports from the scene by the Fort Worth Fire Department say at least two houses were damaged and remarkably it seems there were no injuries on the ground. Witnesses said they saw parachutes descending after the plane crashed. One pilot was found hanging from powerlines and another was found “in the neighborhood” according to police officials. Both were sent to a local hospital but the nature of their injuries has not been released. The fire department also said the aircraft was on a training mission at the time of the crash, which occurred about 11:30 a.m. local time. More details as they become available.