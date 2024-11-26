AOPA Warns Pilots To Be Aware Of Varying Fuel Types

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), in association with the Eliminate Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions (EAGLE) initiative, posted a warning today (posted below in italics) for pilots regarding concern over misfuelling as new unleaded fuels of varying types and octane levels are starting to make their way to market. It cautions pilots to ensure their aircraft – particularly those requiring high-octane fuels – are not misfueled with “the wrong type, grade, or mix of fuel.”

The notice includes links to resources for more information on details regarding the dangers of misfuelling with inappropriate fuels.

“The growing availability of unleaded aviation fuel represents a crucial step toward eliminating lead emissions from aircraft. However, it also introduces new misfueling risks that occur when the wrong type, grade, or mix of fuel is delivered to an aircraft. With multiple fuel options now available, pilots, aircraft owners and line service personnel must be more vigilant than ever to ensure fueling safety.

“Misfueling can lead to catastrophic engine failure, which is why clear communication between pilots and line service personnel is essential. Pilots should confirm the limitations of their STC for the engine and airframe. And, when placing full-service fuel orders, confirm every detail of the order—including type, grade, and volume—with line service personnel, or be aware of these factors when conducting self-service fueling. Aircraft must also have proper logbook documentation and placards that support conformance with the applicable STC and accurate fueling.