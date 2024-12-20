NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Mississippi FBO Plans G100UL Sales

Tupelo Aviation Unlimited will start selling GAMI G100UL in mid-January.

Russ Niles
Russ Niles

Tupelo Aviation Unlimited

A third fuel retailer has announced plans to sell GAMI's G100UL unleaded avgas and in many ways it couldn't be farther from the existing California facilities offering the fuel. Tupelo Aviation Unlimited, in the heart of Mississippi says it will have the high octane lead-free alternative for retail sale in mid January at $6.99 a gallon, 45 cents a gallon more than full-serve 100LL, which it will continue to carry. CEO Corey Gillard said unlike California, where leaded avgas is a hot button political, legal and environmental issue, his was purely a business and marketing decision. "There are so few ways to differentiate yourself in this industry," he said. "We want to be a pioneer, we want to be a leader."

The first load of G100UL was delivered Friday from the Vitol refinery in Louisiana and the equipment will be calibrated and readied for retail sales to begin mid month. A fly-in will be held in the spring and GAMI officials will be there offering discounted STCs to based and fly-in aircraft. “We’re excited to lead the way for the rest of the country with this important transition in aviation,”
said Gillard, who is President of Airport Management Solutions, LLC, the FBO's parent company “By offering G100UL, we are
taking a significant step toward a cleaner, more sustainable future for aviation, and we’re proud to
be the first FBO outside of California to offer it.”

GAMI President Tim Roehl said the availability of the fuel outside California is a significant milestone. "Tupelo Aviation and the Tupelo
Regional Airport can now serve as a preferential destination for aviators seeking to remove lead
deposits from their engines and support the safe and orderly transition to unleaded avgas and a
sustainable future for all of General Aviation,” Roehl said.

Russ Niles
Russ NilesEditor
Russ Niles is Editor-in-Chief of AVweb. He has been a pilot for 30 years and joined AVweb 22 years ago. He and his wife Marni live in southern British Columbia where they also operate a small winery.
Related Stories
Think Tank Urges DOGE To Make ATC ‘User-Funded’
Aviation NewsThink Tank Urges DOGE To Make ATC ‘User-Funded’Russ Niles
Air India Flight Academy Takes Three Diamond DA42-VIs
Aviation NewsAir India Flight Academy Takes Three Diamond DA42-VIsMark Phelps
Archer Moving In At 400K-Sq-Ft Georgia Factory
Aviation NewsArcher Moving In At 400K-Sq-Ft Georgia FactoryMark Phelps
EAGLE Releases Part 1 Of ‘Clear The Air’ Series
Aviation NewsEAGLE Releases Part 1 Of ‘Clear The Air’ SeriesEditorial Staff
Icon President Moving On; Some Production Shifting To China
Aviation NewsIcon President Moving On; Some Production Shifting To ChinaMark Phelps
FAA Institutes Multiple TFRs In Response To NJ Drones
Aviation NewsFAA Institutes Multiple TFRs In Response To NJ DronesMark Phelps