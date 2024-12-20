Mississippi FBO Plans G100UL Sales

A third fuel retailer has announced plans to sell GAMI's G100UL unleaded avgas and in many ways it couldn't be farther from the existing California facilities offering the fuel. Tupelo Aviation Unlimited, in the heart of Mississippi says it will have the high octane lead-free alternative for retail sale in mid January at $6.99 a gallon, 45 cents a gallon more than full-serve 100LL, which it will continue to carry. CEO Corey Gillard said unlike California, where leaded avgas is a hot button political, legal and environmental issue, his was purely a business and marketing decision. "There are so few ways to differentiate yourself in this industry," he said. "We want to be a pioneer, we want to be a leader."

The first load of G100UL was delivered Friday from the Vitol refinery in Louisiana and the equipment will be calibrated and readied for retail sales to begin mid month. A fly-in will be held in the spring and GAMI officials will be there offering discounted STCs to based and fly-in aircraft. “We’re excited to lead the way for the rest of the country with this important transition in aviation,”

said Gillard, who is President of Airport Management Solutions, LLC, the FBO's parent company “By offering G100UL, we are

taking a significant step toward a cleaner, more sustainable future for aviation, and we’re proud to

be the first FBO outside of California to offer it.”