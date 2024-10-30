NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

Avfuel Expands Its SAF Footprint In Southeast U.S.

Aviation fuel supplier teams with partners to multiply SAF impact.

Mark Phelps
Credit: Avfuel

Ann Arbor, Michigan-based aviation fuel supplier Avfuel announced it has expanded its blended Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) offerings across the Southeastern U.S. The blends have a target of 30% neat SAF to 70% conventional jet fuel. Avfuel has teamed with Valero Marketing and Supply Co., which is a subsidiary of Valero Energy Corp.

The neat SAF is produced by Diamond Green Diesel, a joint venture between a Valero subsidiary and Darling Ingredients. The fuel is incorporates an HEFA SPK feedstock pathway using lipids (such as used cooking oils) and can lower lifecycle greenhouose gas emissions by as much as 80% compared with conventional all-fossil-fuel jet fuel.

Joel Hirst, Avfuel’s Senior V-P of sales, said, “This supply agreement exemplifies the proactive approach needed to meet the industry’s sustainability goals, providing a practical, scalable solution for operators looking to reduce emissions without compromising performance.”

Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
