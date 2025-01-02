Naples Airport Authority Launches App For Noise Complaints

The Naples Airport Authority (NAA) introduced a new app to make it easier for disgruntled neighbors to file noise complaints.

NAA partnered with EnviroSuite in developing the app, which allows users to report aircraft noise events directly from their smartphones.

The Naples Airport is no stranger to noise complaints as it saw more than 123,000 aircraft operations in fiscal year 2024— a significant increase from the 119,000 in 2023, intensifying long-standing noise issues. This uptick in air traffic has sparked vocal opposition, with some community members calling for the airport to be relocated or closed altogether.

To address these concerns, the NAA has implemented several noise mitigation measures which it outlined in its 2024 annual report. These included submitting a Part 150 Noise Study to the FAA, designing new flight procedures based on the study, and launching the Fly Safe Fly Quiet Leaderboard to encourage best practices in noise reduction.