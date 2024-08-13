Aviation NewsBlogMultimediaFeaturesShows & EventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsAdvertise

Avflight U.S. Network Gains NATA Tier 1 Green Status

Avflight, the global FBO network associated with fuel supplier Avfuel, announced today (August 13) that all 22 of its eligible locations in the U.S. are now certified as Green Aviation…

Avflight Milwaukee

Avflight, the global FBO network associated with fuel supplier Avfuel, announced today (August 13) that all 22 of its eligible locations in the U.S. are now certified as Green Aviation Business Tier 1 operations under NATA’s (National Air Transportation Association) Sustainability Standard for Aviation Businesses. The recently acquired Avflight location in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, will apply for Tier 1 status as soon as it accumulates the necessary 12 months' worth of data.

Tier 1 certification involved all 22 eligible locations establishing a baseline carbon footprint, submitting an environmental policy, phasing out single-use products in kitchen/dining areas, and confirming they were using a local recycling program, paperless processes, LED lighting, a filtered water fill station, motion-sensing lighting, energy-star-rated kitchen appliances, and low-flow plumbing fixtures.

Garrett Hain, Avflight V-P of Finance and Treasurer, said, “To have one of our locations certified is exciting; but for all 22 eligible U.S. location to hold the title is a major accomplishment and amplifies our commitment to sustainability.”

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
