National Flight Training Alliance Partners With FAA To Modernize Flight Training Regulations

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has named the National Flight Training Alliance (NFTA) as its official industry partner to spearhead the modernization of Part 141 regulations governing flight training in the United States.

NFTA says its role is to collaborate with flight training providers and the general aviation industry to support the FAA in executing much-needed updates to flight training regulations. The organization has outlined some of its priorities including leveraging advanced technologies, reducing training costs, lowering barriers to entry, and promoting the adoption of safety management systems to enhance operational standards.

Starting in January 2025, NFTA and the FAA will engage stakeholders across the country for input and to coordinate efforts for modernization. Formal meetings, both in-person and virtual, will begin in March 2025, inviting flight training providers and industry leaders to shape the future of flight training.