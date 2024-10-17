USN F/A-18G Growler Down; Crew Still Missing

At press time, the crew of a U.S. Navy F/A-18G Growler is still missing, though the wreckage had been located near Mount Rainier in Washington State. The jet crashed while on a training mission on Tuesday (October 15) at around 3:23 p.m. local time.

Aerial search crews located the wreckage on Wednesday around 12:30 in mountainous terrain as rain and snow covered the area, as well as residue from an active volcano. A Navy MH-60S helicopter from NAS Whidbey Island was sent to try to locate the two crewmembers. The area where the wreckage sits is not accessible by ground vehicles.