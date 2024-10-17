NewsFeaturesBlogMultimediaEventsFlight SafetyOwnershipAvionicsForumAccountContact

USN F/A-18G Growler Down; Crew Still Missing

The electronic surveillance version of the F/A-18 Hornet was on a training mission.

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps

At press time, the crew of a U.S. Navy F/A-18G Growler is still missing, though the wreckage had been located near Mount Rainier in Washington State. The jet crashed while on a training mission on Tuesday (October 15) at around 3:23 p.m. local time.

Aerial search crews located the wreckage on Wednesday around 12:30 in mountainous terrain as rain and snow covered the area, as well as residue from an active volcano. A Navy MH-60S helicopter from NAS Whidbey Island was sent to try to locate the two crewmembers. The area where the wreckage sits is not accessible by ground vehicles.

U.S. Navy officials said it is still unclear whether or not the crew ejected from the two-seat combat aircraft.

Mark Phelps
Mark PhelpsEditor
Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.
Related Stories
FAA Puts Maintenance Supervision Guidance On Hold
Aviation NewsFAA Puts Maintenance Supervision Guidance On HoldMark Phelps
Air India Flight Stranded After Bomb Threat
Aviation NewsAir India Flight Stranded After Bomb ThreatMark Phelps
Couple Charged In Canadian Search & Rescue Fraud
Aviation NewsCouple Charged In Canadian Search & Rescue FraudMark Phelps
Association Of California Airports Hosts Record-Breaking Annual Conference
Aviation NewsAssociation Of California Airports Hosts Record-Breaking Annual ConferenceAmelia Walsh
FAA To Conduct Runway Safety Audit At Major U.S. Airports
Aviation NewsFAA To Conduct Runway Safety Audit At Major U.S. AirportsAmelia Walsh
Cleveland’s Burke Lakefront Airport Faces Closure
Aviation NewsCleveland’s Burke Lakefront Airport Faces ClosureAmelia Walsh